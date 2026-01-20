French navy seizes almost 5 tonnes of cocaine from ship in Pacific

PAPEETE, France: France’s navy has seized 4.87 tonnes of cocaine, believed to be bound for Australia, from a fishing vessel in the South Pacific, French officials said.

The vessel, coming from Central America, was intercepted on January 16, France’s High Commission in French Polynesia said in a statement Monday, adding their armed forces mobilised “significant human and material resources” for the operation.

The cocaine was being transported on a ship sailing under Togo’s flag and destined for the Australian market, according to a source close to the investigation.

The 10 Honduran and one Ecuadoran crew would not be prosecuted by French authorities, according to the source, but their home countries had the option of launching legal proceedings against them.

The United Nations has said in recent years that organised crime groups trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine have expanded their presence in the Pacific. Large amounts of drugs are transported from North and South America for Australian and New Zealand markets, according to the UN.