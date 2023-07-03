French rioters torched Mayor’s residence while family sleeps inside

PARIS: An unfortunate incident came to light where the French rioters torched the Mayor’s house while his wife and children were sleeping inside.

According to international media reports, the protest in France enters the fifth day after the government failed to negotiate with the protestors.

In an unfortunate event, the Protesters rammed a torched car into the mayor’s residence and the furious rioters chased his wife, Melanie Nowak, and her two children into the garden as the family tried to escape.

READ: France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting

The mother suffered a serious leg fracture after trying to push her children over the wall that separates her garden from her neighbour’s backyard and was recovering in hospital on Sunday morning, while one of the children was also injured.

Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, a suburb south of Paris, termed the attack on his family as an “assassination attempt”.

It is pertinent to mention here that a massive protests and riots rocked across France, especially in the neighbourhood of Nanterre in Paris, after the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer during a traffic stop.

As many as 700 shops and banks were affected by the arson, meanwhile, more than 200 police officers were injured in the clashes, while the number of arrested protesters exceeded 3,000.

Due to the deteriorating situation, the French president postponed his visit to Germany, while more than 45 thousand officers are deployed across the country to take control of the situation.

Furthermore, the aerial surveillance of the troubled areas are also being done by helicopters, while armored personnel carriers have also been deployed in the affected areas.