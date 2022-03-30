French woman marries boy from Arifwala, accepts Islam

A French woman named Jaimin has tied the knot with a young man from Arifwala Punjab and converted to Islam, ARY News reported.



The French woman also changed her name from Jaimin to Zoya after embracing Islam.

According to the details, the French girl and the boy named Ali Raza became friends over the internet. Jaimin had come to Pakistan with her mother where she converted to Islam and got married to Ali Raza.

It is not the first occasion that a foreign woman has fallen in love with a desi hunk and come to Pakistan to tie the knot with him.

Some days back, a 50-year-old Japanese woman named Hyasa Saika had come to Pakistan with her daughter to marry a 32-year-old man from Sargodha after online love.

The Japanese woman along with her daughter converted to Islam before marrying Rizwan.

In 2018, an American woman had come to Pakistan to marry a young boy from Sialkot.

The 21-year-old boy named Kashif and 41-year-old Helena had become friends online and their friendship turned into love shortly.

Last year, an 83-year-old woman travelled all the way from the Central European country of Poland to meet her 28-year-old lover in Hafizabad, a town in Central Punjab.

