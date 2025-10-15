Frenkie de Jong extends Barcelona contract

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong signed a new deal until 2029, the Spanish champions announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Dutch international joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and is in his seventh season with the Catalan giants, winning two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey twice.

De Jong has struggled for form at times, but became a key part of the midfield under Hansi Flick last season alongside Pedri Gonzalez.

Arriving under the previous Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, De Jong is one of the club’s highest earners, with Spanish media reporting he has accepted a pay cut in his new deal starting from the 2026/27 season.

“The midfielder Frenkie de Jong has extended his deal with FC Barcelona until 2029, as on Wednesday the Dutchman signed his new contract alongside president Joan Laporta in the Club’s head offices,” the Spanish club stated in a press release.

“De Jong visited the Club offices following the day’s training session to put pen to paper in front of FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafael Yuste, board member Joan Soler, director of the Football Area, Anderson Luis de Souza “Deco”, football coordinator, ​​Bojan Krkic, and the rest of the members of the Sporting Commission.”