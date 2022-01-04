Fresh cold wave grips Karachi after rainfall

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi received light rainfall on Tuesday which turned weather cold, ARY News reported.

The light rainfall was reported in parts of Karachi including Saddar, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar Hijri, Orangi, Site Area, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Scheme-33 and other parts. The winter showers in Karachi turned the weather cold as the mercury dropped down.

The current spell of rain (light to moderate) will continue till January 7, predicted the Met Office.

PDMA Sindh has issued alert over likely rainfall from tonight till January 07 in Karachi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Mairpur Khas, Dadu, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot.

PDMA has advised concerned authorities to keep alert and take steps to meet any emergency situation.

The Met Office has clarified that the westerly wave is expected to affect Karachi and other parts of Sindh till January 07.

The wet spell will bring the mercury down in the city as cold and frosty winds will blow from January 08.

The night time temperature in Karachi will likely to remain between 08-10 degree Celsius, while the daytime temperature will remain between 20-22 degree Celsius, the PMD said.

Two rain spells are expected to lash Karachi in January, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier said. The weather official said that the downpour is expected in the metropolis from Tuesday night and will continue for three days.

“A moderate rain spell is also expected across the Sindh province,” he said.

Sardar Sarfaraz said that another rain spell- the third one of the winter- will also hit the metropolis in January.

The met office earlier shared that the mercury will drop in the city after January 08.

