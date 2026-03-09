How to get fresh currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr: SBP outlines procedure

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has introduced a formal mechanism for citizens to obtain fresh currency notes ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, aiming to facilitate the public while curbing the illegal sale of fresh currency notes in the open market, ARY News reported.

According to the central bank’s guidelines, people seeking fresh currency notes can apply through a dedicated SMS service that allows them to collect the notes from designated bank branches.

Procedure to obtain fresh currency notes

Under the central bank’s instructions, citizens can obtain newly printed currency notes through the following process:

SMS Registration:

Applicants must type their 13-digit Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number, add a space, and then enter the code of their nearest bank branch. The message should be sent to 8877.

Confirmation Code:

In response, the applicant will receive an SMS containing a unique transaction code along with the address of the designated bank branch.

Collection:

Citizens must visit the specified branch with their original CNIC and a photocopy. After verification, the bank will provide the requested currency notes.

The State Bank of Pakistan has strictly clarified that no additional charges or service fees are applicable for obtaining fresh currency notes through this official system.

Open market overcharging

Despite the official channels, many people still turn to the open market due to convenience or limited bank quotas. Traders and profiteers are reportedly selling newly printed currency notes at inflated prices.

In the open market, a bundle of Rs10 notes worth Rs1,000 is being sold for around Rs1,200 to Rs1,300. Similarly, a bundle of Rs50 notes with a face value of Rs5,000 is reportedly available between Rs5,500 and Rs6,000.

In Pakistan, demand for fresh currency notes — particularly Rs20 and Rs50 denominations — rises sharply ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, as elders traditionally distribute these crisp notes as Eidi to children, who eagerly use them to buy toys and sweets, making the festive occasion even more memorable.