Fresh Fire Erupts at Gul Plaza Two Months After Deadly Blaze

KARACHI: Nearly two months after a horrific fire at the Gul Plaza shopping mall claimed more than 80 lives, a fresh blaze has erupted within the building’s damaged structure, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, the fire ignited in a shop located in an alleyway connected to Gul Plaza. Thick smoke is currently billowing from the shops, and reports suggest that portions of the already weakened structure may have suffered further damage.

Following the outbreak, a large crowd gathered in front of the mall as Rescue 1122 led the firefighting operations.

In response, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has mobilized resources after Rescue 1122 sought assistance.

On the orders of the KWSC CEO, an emergency has been declared at the NIPA and Safoora hydrants. A spokesperson for the Water Corporation added that tankers at the Sakhi Hassan hydrant have also been placed on standby.

The In-charge of the Hydrant Cell remains in close contact with rescue officials to ensure an uninterrupted water supply. “The provision of water tankers will continue until the fire is completely extinguished,” the spokesperson stated.