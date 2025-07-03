Fresh monsoon spell enters in Karachi: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office Thursday said that the second spell of this monsoon season has entered in Karachi adding that light rainfall is expected in this spell.

“Drizzling and light rainfall will continue in the city until tomorrow (Friday)”.

Light rainfall will continue in different areas of the city entire day with intervals.

Karachi will again experience drizzling from 08 to 11 July.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier forecast rainfall in southeastern districts as well as Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh today.

According to the weather report light to moderate rain with strong winds expected in Sindh’s Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Khairpur on 03rd and 04th July.

“Isolated heavy fall also expected in southeastern/lower Sindh,” according to the weather report.

PMD earlier predicted enhanced monsoon activity in country from 05th July, a westerly wave also approaching upper parts of Pakistan on 06th July.

Rainfall is expected in northeastern/southern parts of Baluchistan on July 3-4 and 06th to 08th.