Fresh monsoon system to enter in Sindh on Friday night or next morning

ISLAMABAD: Met Office on Thursday forecast entry of a strong monsoon system on Friday night or Saturday morning and will likely to prevail till Tuesday (July 26), ARY News reported.

Widespread rain with wind or thunderstorms and scattered heavy or very heavy falls are likely in Karachi Division during 24 – 26 July and in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts during July 23 – 26 under the influence of this monsoon weather system, according to the forecast.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding or water-logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur during the forecast period.

Strong winds may damage vulnerable and loose structures.

According to the PMD, persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream.

The Met Office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and take necessary actions.

