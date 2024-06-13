As approaches to accomplishing different routine tasks have been digitized in this advanced era, they have also influenced our religious obligations, such as Eid al-Adha qurbani. Interestingly, Fresh One has made ground for that by exhibiting the finest animal breeds online for qurbani at affordable rates for the masses. That is not all; you can also find qurbani hissa while exploring different qurbani packages at Fresh One.

Honestly, gone are the days when the only source of purchasing sacrificial animals was the Cow/Goat Market on the outskirts of cities with unhygienic conditions. Frankly, visiting such markets is like having a desert safari experience with tons of sand going into your mouth, nose, and eyes, making it miserable to hunt quality and healthy animals. Here comes the ease of selecting the most nutritious and beautiful animal from the comfort of your home with a few clicks.

An Insight of ARY Cattle Farm

It is a subsidiary of ARY devoted to ensuring the healthiest and most affordable animals for the masses. It collects the top animal breeds of the country, making qurbani more valuable and beautiful for people. Some varieties are Cholistani Bull, Dhanni Cross, Sahiwal Cross Bull, and Walaiti Cross Bull, so plump for the best qurbani animal for your qurbani at Fresh One. Below are some considerations of ARY Cattle Farm, enabling it to stand out from the crowd for providing supreme stock for qurbani in Pakistan.

1-Strategic Selection & Breeding

The top cattle farm stays on a strong strategic selection and breeding foundation, which ARY Cattle Farm values. It strives to ensure a cattle-friendly setting while keeping up with the latest livestock practices. Furthermore, it provides a disease prevention and cure program, keeping animals free from common diseases; hence, people prefer buying sacrificial animals from reputable ARY Cattle Farm.

2-Nutrient-Rich Feeding Plan

Yes, professionalism is depicted in every act of ARY Cattle Farm, such as ensuring healthy and fresh feed for cattle; thus, they stay healthy, turning into the healthiest sacrificial animals for people. ARY Cattle Farm follows industry-led standards to ensure feed for all the breeds being raised at the farm.

3-Regular Health Evaluation of Cattle

A precise health management strategy is also integral to a successful cattle farm. ARY Cattle Farm understands this; hence, it ensures routine health checkups of every animal, including necessary vaccinations. This practice helps to explore the early detection of any disease, eventually preventing unhealthy meat from getting into the hands of valued customers.

Fresh One Contribution to Streamline Your Qurbani

It offers great packages, making your qurbani hassle-free, backed with top-rated sacrificial animals by ARY Cattle Farm. Whether it is a goat, cow, or bull, you find premium breeds with either pay-in installments or in a single go. Furthermore, with the option of purchasing a whole cow, you can also opt for a cow share if you have a confined budget; hence, it is the most trustworthy platform for online qurbani hissa.

Final Words

Now, your concerns about qurbani 2024 will have disappeared since Fresh One has taken the responsibility of easing qurbani from animal-purchasing to receiving qurbani meat in the most hassle-free manner. Hence, don’t delay further; rush to Fresh One’s platform for quality purchases of sacrificial animals and make the most out of Eid al-Adha 2024.