Fresh rain system to enter in Balochistan on Tuesday: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: Met Office on Sunday forecast entry of a westerly wave in Balochistan on Tuesday (February 28th), ARY News reported.

Under the influence of this system rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm is expected in several parts of Balochistan from Feb 28 to 01st March, according to the Pakistan Meteorologicald Department.

Quetta, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman and Pishin districts will receive rainfall.

Rain will likely to be received in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana districts of Sindh under the influence of the westerly wave.

The weather system likely to grip upper and central parts of country on 01st March and may persist over northern areas till 02nd March.

Rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Manshera, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur and Abbottabad from 28th February to 02nd March.

Islamabad, Pothohar region and several districts of Punjab and KP will likely to receive rainfall from 28th February to 1st March.

Strong winds or Hailstorm may cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops specially in Barani areas.

Possibility of landslides in hilly areas of KP, GB, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

Day temperature is likely to fall 05 to 07 °C during the spell.

