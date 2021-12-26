Fresh weather system brings rainfall in Balochistan, Sindh from today

KARACHI: A westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan, which will bring rainfall in various districts of Sindh and Balochistan today and tomorrow (Monday), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement.

Weather will remain cloudy in Karachi with chances of drizzle or light rain tonight. The port city is also expected to receive rainfall tomorrow.

The rainfall will bring a cold wave in the city, which will persist for next few days, the met office said.

The weather system brought snowfall or rain in several parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan and Khuzdar, Naukkundi, Dalbandin, Pishin and Naseerabad, the PMD said.

Minimum temperature has dropped to Zero in Quetta and minus-2 in Kalat.

The weather department has predicted a cold weather and sporadic rainfall in most of the districts of Balochistan.

PMD in a weather report earlier predicted rainfall in most parts of the country including Karachi under a westerly wave.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur.

According to DG MET Sarfraz, Karachi will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28 and during which the temperature can drop to 10 degrees and below.

