Fresh westerly wave to approach country tonight

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country tonight (25th January Sunday), with likely rain/snowfall in parts of the country on 26th January.

Rain and snowfall are expected in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Rain and snowfall are also expected in Quetta and other districts of Balochistan on 25th (night) and 26th January, while in upper districts of Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu) on 26th January.

The Met Office has predicted that the cold wave in Karachi could persist for one week.

Rain with snowfall is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Murree and Galliyat could receive snowfall while Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat and other districts of central Punjab and Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan districts of southern Punjab on 26th and 27th January.