Fresh westerly wave to bring rain, snowfall in country

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is expected to enter in the country from today with likely rain and snowfall in various regions.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while snowfall at the mountains from February 8 to 10.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an advisory predicted rain in various parts of Punjab on February 9 and 10, with snowfall likely in Murree and adjoining hill stations.

Hailstorm accompanied by strong winds expected in southern Punjab region during the upcoming spell of rain.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is predicted in various districts from February 9 to 10, while snowfall is likely at mountains.

Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are also expected to receive rain during the same period, with snowfall in upper and mountainous areas.

The NDMA has cautioned that slippery roads and traffic disruptions may occur due to rain and snowfall. The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and adopt precautionary measures.