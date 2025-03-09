web analytics
Fresh westerly wave to bring rainfall enters in country today

ISLAMABAD: Met office predicted that a weather system likely to enter northern parts of the country today, is expected to strengthen from 12th March and will persist till 16th March.

The Met Office has forecast rain and snowfall over the hills in Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Punjab, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions under the influence of this weather system during the upcoming week.

Rainfall and snowfalls over the hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Noushki, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Sherani in Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajhanpur, Bahawalnagar, Okara Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Adu, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan Okara and Rahim Yar Khan in southern Punjab and Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Larkana in Sindh on 14th and 15th March.

Rainfall or snowfalls may cause road closure and slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli on 10th March and from 12th to 15th March.

The Met Office has also warned against possible landslides or avalanche in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab /Islamabad and Kashmir.

