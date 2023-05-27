28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Fresh westerly wave to bring rainfall in Sindh, Balochistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast a westerly wave likely to approach Balochistan today and spread over central and upper Sindh.

This weather system will bring dust-thunderstorms and rain in Jamshoro, Dadu, Matyari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur and Ghotki districts on 28 to 30 May.

Scattered dust-thunderstorms or rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm predicted in Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshehero Feroz, Tharparker, Hyderabad, Matyari and Tando Muhammad Khan districts on 28th May.

The weather office has warned that wind-dust storm may cause damage to lose and vulnerable structures and standing crops and advised farmers to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that another westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on 28th May (Sunday) this weather system will likely to persist till 31st May.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.