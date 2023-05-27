Fresh westerly wave to bring rainfall in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast a westerly wave likely to approach Balochistan today and spread over central and upper Sindh.

This weather system will bring dust-thunderstorms and rain in Jamshoro, Dadu, Matyari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur and Ghotki districts on 28 to 30 May.

Scattered dust-thunderstorms or rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm predicted in Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshehero Feroz, Tharparker, Hyderabad, Matyari and Tando Muhammad Khan districts on 28th May.

The weather office has warned that wind-dust storm may cause damage to lose and vulnerable structures and standing crops and advised farmers to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that another westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on 28th May (Sunday) this weather system will likely to persist till 31st May.