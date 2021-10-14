Want to make your fridge smell go away? here is the remedy

The smell coming from our fridge is one of the most irritating things that we all have come across and we find remedies to be the problem solvers.

The main sources of the stench are either the fridge has gone faulty, several vegetables put together or the items have gone well past the expiry date.

In the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir, we came to know useful tips on how the smell can be absorbed with the help of these household ingredients.

The use of coal comes in handy to absorb the smell when it comes to making it go away. The process is to fill a small bowl with some oil and put coal inside it before placing it in all those places from where the stench is coming from. It should be removed after a month.

Read More: Japan firms wage war on ‘smell harassment’

Secondly, the use of baking soda is helpful as well. In order to try this method, the powder should be kept in a small box without a lid. When we put it in the batter for making pakoras, it makes the snack bloat. The same thing happens inside the fridge it absorbs all the stench inside it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Service Pros (@tampaservicepros)

The third includes the use of lemon. Take the fruit, and insert cloves inside it. Not only it makes the stench inside the fridge but also lets off an aroma that makes us feel good.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!