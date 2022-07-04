‘Friends’ creator is embarrassed of the show? Deets inside

Marta Kauffman – co-creator of the iconic American sitcom series ‘Friends’ with David Crane – says she is embarrassed by the show years after its original release.

During a recent conversation with a foreign-based news portal, Kauffman finally addressed the criticism that the 10-season comedy series has received over the years for its ‘lack of diversity’ despite being audiences’ favourite. The show set in New York City has been called out more than one time for characters who existed in a predominantly white environment.

Kauffman revealed that she initially believed the show was an ‘unfair target’ for lack of diversity, however, has ‘learned a lot’ in the last 20 years.

Kauffman said: “Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago.”

“I feel I was finally able to make some difference in the conversation. I have to say, after agreeing to this and when I stopped sweating, it didn’t unburden me, but it lifted me up,” she added.

‘Friends’ – which ran for a decade before going off-air in 2004 – starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the lead roles of six reckless adults living in Manhattan.

