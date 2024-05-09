Friends fly to Italy for Pizza, find it cheaper than London

Two friends hailing from the United Kingdom flew to Italy on a day trip to get pizza and found out that the trip was cheaper than a trip to London.

Morgan Bold and her friend Jess Wooder took a flight from Liverpool to Pisa in Italy on a day trip that cost them £170.

The women took a single day leave and departed on April 24 for Italy early morning. Bold and Wooder then had pizza, went shopping and sightseeing, and returned back to office the next day.

Surprisingly, the whole trip cost them £170 including flights, airport parking, food and activities.

“We went to another country and it was probably cheaper than us going from Liverpool to London. Trains to London Euston there and back are around £100 and that’s without the expensive food and drinks,” Bold said.

“You don’t need to check a bag, you just go straight through security and you’re on the plane. I only took one day off work – I was back the next day,” she added.

Morgan Bold and Jess Wooder drove from their home in Liverpool and parked their car at Manchester Airport.

During the “extreme day trip”, they snapped photos in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa and later arrived at a restaurant to have pizza.

“The food was the best bit, being able to have a pizza while looking at the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The food prices were so reasonable even right by the tower,” said Bold.

The trip to Italy from the UK started and ended the same day as the women were at home by 11pm after leaving at 6am.