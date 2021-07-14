‘Friends: The Reunion’ bags four Emmy nominations

Could this be any more exciting?

The HBO Max special Friend: The Reunion managed to score four Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including a nod for the outstanding variety special category – which also means a long over-due Emmy approval for star Courtney Cox!

Cox, who remained the only one out of Friends’ original six leads to have never scored an Emmy nod during its decade-long run, took to Instagram to share her excitement. “The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour,” she said.

The one-episode long reunion scored nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special.

Friends stars Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry served as executive producers for the 90-minute special alongside director Ben Winston, and show creators Kevin Bright, David Crane and Marta Kaufman.

LeBlanc, Kudrow, Schwimmer, and Aniston also took to Instagram to share their excitement. “Thank you Academy and congratulations to @mrbenwinston. We’re all very grateful. It was so much fun,” said LeBlanc.

Kudrow wrote, “Congrats to @mrbenwinston and #friendsreunion for 4 Emmy nominations! Thank you academy!”