Watch the first trailer for “Friendship” featuring Tim Robinson & Paul Rudd

Friendship, a quirky comedy starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, has just dropped its first trailer ahead of its May release.

The film, which premiered in the Midnight Madness section of last year’s Toronto Film Festival, follows Craig Waterman (played by Tim Robinson), a man content with his life of New Balance shoes, Subway sandwiches, and Marvel movies.

His world is turned upside down when his new neighbour, Austin (portrayed by Paul Rudd), a mysterious yet friendly weatherman, moves in and sparks an unlikely friendship.

As their bond deepens, Craig’s obsessive and childlike personality begins to complicate things, threatening to ruin the relationship and his life.

Directed by Andrew DeYoung in his feature debut, Friendship also stars Josh Segarra and Billy Bryk.

The film, which A24 picked up after its TIFF debut, promises to be a standout comedy for 2023.

Along with Friendship, A24’s exciting lineup includes The Legend of Ochi, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, and Death of a Unicorn—the latter also starring Paul Rudd alongside Jenna Ortega.

Similarly, Marvel fans were eagerly anticipating new trailers for its upcoming films like Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four.

With Captain America: Brave New World already set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025, all eyes were on Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to see if they would get the spotlight.

But just a few days before the Big Game, Marvel surprised fans by dropping the first trailer for The Fantastic Four, leaving Thunderbolts as the last hope for a major Super Bowl reveal.

Marvel didn’t disappoint, releasing the second trailer for Thunderbolts, which is shaping up to be a thrilling Avengers-like crossover.

The new trailer ups the game from the first, offering fans a glimpse of the team of misfits who must band together to face an enormous, looming threat.

While we’ve known for a while that Thunderbolts would follow a similar formula to Warner’s Suicide Squad, the new trailer finally introduces a more detailed look at the villain, something fans have been eagerly waiting for.