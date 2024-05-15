From blunders to inspo: A look Aditi Rao Hydari’s beauty evolution over the years

From sweeping acclaim for her portrayal of Bibbojaan in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ to the recent announcement of her intimate engagement with longtime beau Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari has been in the spotlight all across, and the year 2024 undoubtedly belongs to her.

However, do you know? Aditi Rao Hydari made her film debut back in 2006 with a Malayalam title ‘Prajapathi’, and looking back at those days, the diva has surely come a long way – not only with her acting but even with her style choices and beauty evolution.

Let’s have a look through the beauty transformation of the ‘Heeramandi’ star over all these years.

Around her debut film ‘Prajapathi’, and for the years to come with her Bollywood debut ‘Delhi 6’, Aditi Rao Hydari maintained her natural, dewy skin – and like all the millennial girlies – with only focus on her plucked eyebrows, accentuated with an eyeliner and a lip gloss.

Finally with her first lead role in ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’, the year 2012 witnessed no major beauty switch-ups for Hydari, and the nightmarish skinny brows and frosty pink lips remained her staple throughout the promotional outings and awards night. “Plucking my eyebrows when I was younger despite my mum advising me not to,” she once admitted, confessing one of her biggest beauty regrets.

While her beauty looks remained consistent, Hydari did play around with her hair, debuting a side fringe, then some super sleek strands, and later some curls, as she promoted ‘London, Paris, New York’.

Her first major beauty or makeup experiment came on the IIFA red carpet the same year, and later at another awards night, when she sported a bold smoky eye with highlighted strands, and a voluminous braided bun and strong highlight respectively.

A couple of months later, Hydari shifted her makeup game to more heavy-base, and heavy-brow looks, with defined eyes, courtesy smudged eyeliner and voluminous lashes. She even went ahead with her beauty game and tried a bold burgundy lip with side-swept bombshell curls, and even an exaggerated cat eye and orange lips to go with her faux bangs for outings in the years to come.

Later, Hydari finally started to get her brows thicker for the first time around 2015 and began experimenting with cleaner looks. She stuck with pink lips, a flush of blush and lengthy, instead of voluminous lashes, to compliment her slicked-back ponytails, blown-out curls, crown braids and side-swept updos.

In the years to come, Hydari’s arched brows played a key role in her beauty looks, usually comprising of fresh nude skin and long lashes, while she occasionally finished her natural, fresh makeup with a bright swipe on her lips or a little pop of colour on eyes. Meanwhile, the sculptural waves or slick back buns remained constant for her hair.

She turned heads at her ‘Padmaavat’ co-star Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception in 2018 when the fashionista wore a bold red lip with her simpler eyes before she went playful with a luscious mane and cut them short in a lob to jump on the global trend.

As of 2024, Hydari is all about her clean bare face, perfectly tamed eyebrows and natural, bitten lips.

