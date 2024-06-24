From “chokers” to “clutch”: South Africa set historic T20 World Cup record

South Africa set a world record with their victory over the West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

With this win, the Proteas have become the first team to won seven matches in a row during the ongoing event.

These seven consecutive victories are the highest number of wins achieved by any team in a single T20 World Cup.

Often termed “chokers” for a tendency to lose the most crucial stages of the match, the Proteas have replaced the infamy gained for choking with another C-word, i.e., “clutch” performances.

This World Cup has witnessed South Africa winning several important moments during key/close games.

Most matches won in a men’s T20 World Cup:

7 – South Africa in 2024

6 – Sri Lanka in 2009

6 – Australia in 2010

6 – Australia in 2021

Earlier, South Africa defeated West Indies by three wickets (DLS method) in a thrilling contest of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Chasing a target of 124 runs, South Africa achieved victory in a tense finish, becoming the second team to qualify for the semi-final from Group 2 of Super 8 after England.

South Africa stuttered to 110-7 as Roston Chase took three wickets, but they reached their target with five balls to spare when Marco Jansen hit Obed McCoy for six.

Batting first, WIndies all-rounder Roston Chase played a pivotal role for his team, scoring 52 runs off 42 balls, including two sixes and three fours.

South Africa’s bowling attack was led by Shams Tabrizi, who took three crucial wickets.

Marko Jensen, Adam Markram, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada clinched one wicket each.