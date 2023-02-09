From classroom to counter: The story of a teacher-turned-shopkeeper

A small shop in the heart of the city is not just another ordinary shop, it’s a place where you can find a woman with a heart full of kindness, courage and determination. Mrs. Safia Sohail, a retired English teacher, who spent 11 long years teaching and molding the young minds, has now added another chapter to her life by running a shop after her retirement. But, what makes her story so special is that she is not just a retired teacher turned entrepreneur, she is also a cancer survivor.

Mrs. Sohail’s journey as a shopkeeper was not an easy one. She was diagnosed with colon cancer during her time as a shopkeeper, but she did not let the disease defeat her. With her strong will and determination, she fought the cancer and emerged victorious. Her experience with cancer made her even more determined to help others, and what better way to do that than through her shop.

At her shop, you can find not just the usual items, but also some of her own handcrafted cross stitch work. Her passion for cross stitch work is evident in the beautiful pieces she creates.

Talking to Mrs Sohail, one can see the spark in her eyes as she speaks about her shop.

“I may earn less, but I am thankful to God for what he has given me. I may not have much, but I have my health, my family, and my shop. That’s more than enough for me,” she said.

Recalling her teaching days, she shared an incident with us, “When I was a teacher and I heard another teacher calling a student ‘duffer,’ it made me feel very bad. I told that teacher, ‘What if your teacher called you the same?’.

This quote showcases her compassion and empathy towards her students, as well as her commitment to creating a positive learning environment. It is a reminder of the impact that a teacher can have on their students’ lives, and of the importance of treating others with kindness and respect.

Mrs. Safia Sohail’s journey from a retired English teacher to a shop-keeper, a cancer survivor, and a cross stitch artist is truly an inspiring one. She has shown us that age is just a number and that one can start a new chapter in their lives at any time. Her unwavering spirit and determination is a reminder that anything is possible if one has the will and the courage to do it.

