Lyari’s Noora Boxer, a person whom every new kid, in Azad Baloch Boxing Club, looked up to as a beakon of hope; one who inspired young lads into pursuing their dreams and training with everything they have got staked, gave up on his own dreams and ambitions.

Noor Muhammad, aka Noora, in his late 20s, is convinced his compromised gut health will never let him train. It was compromised for training too much and not compensating it with right food and rest.

He who once trained like a stallion, now gasps mid way through the first round of mandatory shadow boxing, and fears collapse.

Noora has lost all trust in the system. After giving the chance at a career all his prime years and having won numerous medals and certificates, he now gave in to his dejection and sought relief in clerics’ sermons.

