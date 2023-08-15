From space, UAE astronaut greets Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has joined in Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations from 400 kilometers above earth and felicitated the Pakistani nation.

Taking to the X platform, (formerly Twitter), Al Neyadi shared a daytime photo of the capital, Islamabad, to show its most prominent landmarks.

Dr Al Neyadi who is coming to the end of his six-month voyage in space, paid tribute to Pakistan’s “rich culture” in a congratulatory message on social media.

In a tweet, he said, “Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE. As one of the largest expat communities in my country, we have lived together for years and learned a lot about your rich culture. Here’s your capital, Islamabad, from space.”