From ‘Star Wars’ to action: Daisy Ridley to star in ‘The Good Samaritan’

Actress Daisy Ridley is ready to show up in the upcoming action-thriller “The Good Samaritan” directed by Pierre Morel. Pierre Morel is known for his work on “Taken” and “Peppermint”.

In recent news, Highland Film Group are handling International sales on the feature, along with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group co-representing US domestic rights. Production will begin in spring 2026 in Brisbane, Australia, on the Gold Coast.

The film’s main theme, based on an original screenplay by the screenwriter of “Rambo: Last Blood”, Mathew lan Cirulnick, the story moves around Dr Rosalind Carver, a successful entrepreneur played by Daisy Ridley.

Alongside her husband Mark, she attempts to save a wounded man drifting off the coast of Indonesia, only to find herself entangled in a deadly conspiracy. Within hours, their yacht disappears, Mark is abducted and what once seems like a paradise becomes a perilous trap.

As they face threats from pirates and corrupt officials, Rosalind’s only ally is Sean Fuller, a private military contractor whose intentions are as enigmatic as his background. They must navigate a treacherous web of deception in a world where trust is elusive.

“The Good Samaritan” is produced by Mark Canton and Dorothy Canton of Canton Entertainment, Oakhurst Pictures, Renee Tab of Sentient Entertainment and David Hopwood. Executive producers include Morel, Matthew Ian Cirulnick, Ryan Winterstern, and Delphine Perrier and Arianne Fraser from Highland Film Group, with Canton Entertainment’s Karley Ferlic serving as a co-producer.

“What I love about Matt’s writing is the raw realism of the characters and their intense predicament, elevated by the Hitchcockian, noirish collision of two damaged souls from opposite worlds,” said Morel. “Daisy exudes such palpable intelligence, and poise under pressure; watching her navigate a foreign world where every element, nature, people and even fate seems stacked against her will be thrilling. I’m excited about the cast coming together. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

This also includes Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser: “What a thrill to collaborate with a director of Pierre Morel’s caliber who ranks among the world’s top action directors. The prospect of working with Daisy Ridley on this high-stakes action thriller – where her character pushes past every limit truly energizes us.”

According to Mark Canton’s statement, “The stars have aligned and I am absolutely delighted to be working with action maven Pierre Morel and the brilliant Daisy Ridley on this complex and electrifying thriller,” said Mark Canton. “The Good Samaritan is such a smart and riveting story and we cannot wait for cameras to roll on this fantastic project.”