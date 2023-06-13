From a Village Without Girls’ School to District Council Membership

In a remote area located approximately 45 kilometers away from Dadu, there exists a neglected region called Wahi Pandi. Deprived of basic necessities, this community has been overshadowed by the lack of essential services.

However, amidst these challenges, a remarkable girl named Kanwal Qadir has emerged as a beacon of hope. Not only was she the first woman from her village to attend the Themis School of Law, despite the absence of a girls’ school, but she has also recently been elected to a dedicated seat for women in the Dadu District Council.

Kanwal’s commitment and unwavering spirit not only shattered societal norms but also paved the way for other girls in her community to pursue education beyond the confines of their village.

“My first priority would be to build a girls’ school in my village, so that no other girl is left behind,” Kanwal said while speaking exclusively to ARY. She also mentioned that in her village, there is a prevalent culture of child marriages, despite the Sindh government passing a bill against it.

When asked about his daughter Kanwal’s accomplishments, her father, Qadir Lashari, expressed immense pride in her. He spoke fondly of her determination, resilience, and the hurdles she overcame to pursue education and contribute to their community. Qadir Lashari emphasized that Kanwal’s achievements not only brought honor to their family but also inspired hope for other girls in the village.

Kanwal’s father Qadir Lashari expressed his unwavering support for Kanwal’s aspirations. He said that he is proud of her daughter’s achievement and praised her for embodying qualities such as determination, resilience, and a thirst for knowledge.