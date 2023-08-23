‘Frozen’ universe to expand with podcast sequel series

The beloved ‘Frozen’ universe of Princess Elsa and Anna is all set to expand with the launch of its very own, storytelling podcast series.

As reported by a foreign entertainment outlet, Disney’s superhit animated title is returning with a sequel, as the franchise marks the 10th anniversary of the first film’s release. However, the sequel which comes out before the third movie (which is already in the works), will be in a podcast series format.

According to the details, the first-of-its-kind audio series from Disney Publishing Worldwide, ABC Audio and Walt Disney Animation Studios, titled ‘Frozen: Forces of Nature’ will be set after the events in ‘Frozen 2’ and before ‘Frozen 3’.

Moreover, the 12-part series will also introduce two new characters, Queen Disa and Lord Wolfgang, along with Elsa and Anna. Queen Disa is the ruler of Sankerhus whereas Lord Wolfgang is the nephew of the Duke of Weselton.

Speaking about the storytelling podcast, Liz Alesse, Vice President of ABC Audio, said, “ABC Audio is thrilled to introduce the power of audio storytelling to a new generation through the Disney Frozen Podcast. This immersive series created in partnership with Disney Publishing Worldwide and Walt Disney Animation Studios taps into listeners’ imagination and offers parents an engaging, screen-free experience to share with their children.”

‘Frozen: Forces of Nature’, to be presented by the chief meteorologist of ABC News, Ginger Zee, will be launched later this year.

