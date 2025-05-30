NEW DELHI: Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has strongly criticized India’s defence manufacturing system, expressing deep frustration over repeated delays in defence projects.

Singh’s remarks come in the aftermath of India’s failure in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, the Air Chief bluntly addressed longstanding issues within India’s defence sector, including missed deadlines, bureaucratic hurdles, and a lack of transparency in project execution, according to Indian media reports.

He stated that not a single project has been completed on schedule, highlighting systemic inefficiencies and a lack of accountability.

“Timelines are a major concern. Not a single project I can recall has been completed on time,” Singh said, referencing delays in the delivery of the Tejas Mk1A by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., as well as the stalled progress on the Tejas Mk2 and AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) fighter jet programs.

“Deliveries of Tejas Mk1 are delayed. The Tejas Mk2 prototype hasn’t been rolled out yet, and there’s still no prototype of the stealth AMCA fighter,” he added.

Singh questioned the credibility of project delivery commitments made by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs). “Why commit to timelines that are clearly unachievable? In many cases, we know at the time of signing that deadlines won’t be met, but the contracts are signed regardless. We try to push progress, but eventually, things break down.”

He also voiced concern over India’s struggle to retain top-tier talent in defence research and development, noting that many skilled professionals are seeking opportunities abroad.

“We’re unable to attract or retain the best talent. Many are leaving the country to work elsewhere. To stop this brain drain, we need to offer better compensation, more incentives, a healthy work environment, and proper recognition,” Singh emphasized.