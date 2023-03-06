FSC announces verdict on plea regarding minimum age for marriage

KARACHI: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) has announced the verdict on the plea regarding the minimum age for marriage, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the verdict was announced by a bench including Acting Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Anwer and justice Khadim Hussain M Sheikh.

The court said that the state has the authority to set a minimum age for marriage.

The verdict further stated that the state’s decision to set a minimum age for marriage is not contradicting Islam.

The court reject the plea filed by a citizen against sections 2(A) and 8 of the Sindh Marriage Restraint Act 2013.

The Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act states, that “whoever, being a male above eighteen years of age, contracts a child marriage shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment which may extend to three years but shall not be less than two years and shall be liable to fine.”

