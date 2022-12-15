FSC orders Child Protection Unit formation for transgender children

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday ordered formation of a Child Protection Unit for transgender children, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the FSC, comprising Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh, heard petitions challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

The bench constituted a special committee for preparation of the SOPs for the special unit for transgender children. The committee will be comprised of Zamurrad Khan, Dr. Amjad Saqib Raza and Nadeem.

The committee will set standard operating procedures (SOPs) in 24 days and will submit its report in the court.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until January 10.

The FSC in the case hearing earlier said that the situation faced by transgender children in Pakistan was a scar on the face of society.

The FSC chief justice also emphasized the state’s responsibility to protect transgender children since they were exposed to exploitation by criminals.

“It was unfortunate that these children were abandoned by their own families and as a result, they are abused by criminals and fall prey to paedophiles and other predators in our society,” CJ remarked.

The chief justice asked the representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights about the overall conduct of the society towards the trans community. However, the ministry failed to provide a ‘satisfactory’ response to the query.

The ministry was also directed to submit a report by Dec 15 (today) on facilities for the protection of children born with some defects in their sexual organs.

The chief justice further remarked that Section 6(a) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, bounds the government and the human rights ministry to ensure the rescue, protection and rehabilitation of transgender persons and provide medical, psychological and counselling facilities.

There should be protection homes for intersex children abandoned by their families and older persons falling under the category of intersex as defined in the law, the court said.

