Fuad Asadullah appointed DG Intelligence Bureau

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appointed Fawad Asadullah Khan as director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the prime minister has appointed Fawad Asadullah Khan as DG IB for a period of three months on a contract basis.

Last year in December, the coalition government gave him an additional charge of the DG IB for a year.

Fawad Asadullah Khan is a grade 22 officer and he has become the first IB officer who has been elevated to the rank of DG.