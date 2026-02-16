Petroleum price hike challenged in LHC

LAHORE: Fuel price hike has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The petitioner has argued that the hike in fuel prices is a violation of the Constitution and termed the increase, imposed just before Ramadan, an anti-public measure.

The petition has requested the court to seek the complete record and formula used for determining petroleum prices.

It has further urged the court to direct the authorities to fix petroleum prices in accordance with rates prevailing in the international market.

The federal government of Pakistan has announced an increase in petroleum product prices, ARY News reported.

New petrol prices

Petrol has been raised by 5 rupees per litre, while diesel rates have jumped by 7 rupees and 32 paisa per litre.

According to the Petroleum Division, the new prices took effect immediately from Monday (Febraury 16). Officials said the decision was made after reviewing domestic fuel trends, global oil rates, and overall market conditions in Pakistan.

Under the revised rates, petrol would now cost Rs258.17 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) would be priced at Rs275.70 per litre.

The Petroleum Division explained that movements in international oil prices, local supply challenges, and rising demand were key factors behind the increase. Authorities emphasized that petrol and diesel prices are reviewed regularly to balance fiscal requirements with consumer needs.

Officials added that any future adjustments will be announced after the next scheduled fortnightly review.