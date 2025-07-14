Fuel prices likely to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government is likely to revise the fuel prices in the upcoming review, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

As per details, the preliminary calculations already prepared in light of recent fluctuations in global oil markets.

Initial estimates revealed that the price of petrol may increase by up to Rs6.60 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) could see a hike of Rs5.27 per litre.

However, kerosene is expected to become cheaper by Rs3.74 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) may be reduced by Rs2.23 per litre.

A summary containing the proposed price adjustments will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday. Final approval will rest with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after which the Ministry of Finance will announce the revised prices.

The new prices, once approved, will be applicable for the next 15 days.

On July 1, the federal government has increased petrol prices for the next fortnight, pushing the petrol price up by Rs8.36 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price was increased by Rs14.80 per litre, bringing the new petrol price to Rs266.89 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel was raised by Rs10.39 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs272.98 per litre.

It may be noted here that the federal government delayed the announcement of petroleum product prices changes for the next 15 days, missing the usual midnight deadline for the revision.