web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 14, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Fuel prices likely to rise in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government is likely to revise the fuel prices in the upcoming review, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

As per details, the preliminary calculations already prepared in light of recent fluctuations in global oil markets.

Initial estimates revealed that the price of petrol may increase by up to Rs6.60 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) could see a hike of Rs5.27 per litre.

However, kerosene is expected to become cheaper by Rs3.74 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) may be reduced by Rs2.23 per litre.

A summary containing the proposed price adjustments will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday. Final approval will rest with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after which the Ministry of Finance will announce the revised prices.

The new prices, once approved, will be applicable for the next 15 days.

On July 1, the federal government has increased petrol prices for the next fortnight, pushing the petrol price up by Rs8.36 per litre.

Read more: Petrol Prices in Pakistan from July 1, 2025

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price was increased by Rs14.80 per litre, bringing the new petrol price to Rs266.89 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel was raised by Rs10.39 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs272.98 per litre.

DOLLAR RATE TODAY IN PAKISTAN- LIVE

It may be noted here that the federal government delayed the announcement of petroleum product prices changes for the next 15 days, missing the usual midnight deadline for the revision.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.