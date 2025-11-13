Fuel prices likely to see huge rise for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: Fuel prices are expected to change, with a possible increase of up to Rs9.60 per litre for the next fortnight, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the initial summary has been prepared in light of global market trends.

Sources said petrol may become cheaper by Rs1.96 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel could rise by Rs9.60 per litre.

Kerosene is likely to increase by Rs8.82 per litre, and light diesel oil by Rs7.15 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will forward its working paper to the Petroleum Division on November 15. The Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Finance will then prepare a joint summary for submission to the Prime Minister.

Following the prime minister’s approval, the Ministry of Finance will announce the revised prices, which will remain effective for the next 15 days.

On November 1, the price of kerosene oil in Pakistan increased following a recent hike in petrol and diesel prices.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification confirming the price revision.

According to the notification, the price of kerosene oil were raised by Rs3.34 per litre, increasing from Rs181.71 to Rs185.05 per litre.

Similarly, the price of light diesel oil were increased by Rs1.22 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs163.98 per litre, up from Rs162.76.