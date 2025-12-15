Fuel prices likely to see major drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices are likely to go down by up to Rs11.85 per litre for the next fortnight in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

According to the proposal, the price of high-speed diesel may be reduced by Rs11.85 per litre, while petrol is expected to be cut by 36 paisas per litre in Pakistan.

Kerosene oil could see a reduction of Rs11.70 per litre, and light diesel oil by Rs10.01 per litre.

Sources said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will forward its price recommendations to the federal government today. Following the prime minister’s approval, the Petroleum Division will formally announce the new prices.

After the proposed reduction, the price of petrol is expected to come down to Rs263.09 per litre, while high-speed diesel may be priced at Rs267.80 per litre. Kerosene oil is likely to cost Rs181.16 per litre, and light diesel oil Rs153.76 per litre.

On November 30, the government of Pakistan announced a reduction in petroleum prices. Petrol prices were reduced by Rs2 per liter to provide relief to the masses.

High-speed diesel rate also came down, with a cut of Rs4.79 per liter. The revised price of high-speed diesel stands at Rs279.65 per liter.