Petrol prices may fall substantially from Dec 16; Diesel may see largest reduction

ISLAMABAD: A substantial decrease in petroleum prices, potentially up to Rs 11.85 per litre, is likely to take effect from December 16, according to sources who cited initial working for petroleum goods, ARY News reported.

The largest decline is expected in the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). Sources suggest a slash of Rs 11.85 per litre, which would bring the new diesel price down to approximately Rs 270.80 per litre.

On the other hand, the price of Kerosene Oil is likely to be reduced by Rs 11.70 per litre, while Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices may decline by Rs 10.10 per litre.

Following these reductions, the new price for Kerosene Oil would become approximately Rs 181.16 per litre while Light Diesel prices Rs 153.76.

The smallest decrease will be reported in Petrol (Motor Spirit) prices, which are likely to see a decrease of Rs 0.36 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send the final working on the petroleum prices to the Finance Ministry on December 15.

The Petroleum Division will announce the new prices for the next fortnight after approval from the Prime Minister.

In the last fortnightly, the government of Pakistan has announced a reduction in petroleum prices, providing relief to consumers amid rising fuel costs. Petrol prices have been reduced by Rs2 per liter, bringing the new petrol price to Rs263.45 per liter.

High-speed diesel has also become cheaper, with a cut of Rs4.79 per liter. The revised price of high-speed diesel now stands at Rs279.65 per liter.

This latest adjustment in petrol prices comes as part of the government’s routine fortnightly review aimed at easing the burden on motorists and transporters.

Officials say petrol prices will continue to be monitored closely in the coming weeks, particularly as international oil markets remain volatile.

Earlier, petrol prices in Pakistan were expected to fall by Rs3.70 to Rs6.35 per liter from December 1, 2025, for the upcoming fortnight. According to official sources, the government was scheduled to announce the revised fuel prices on Sunday (today), potentially offering further relief to the public. Initial estimates indicated a reduction ranging from Rs3.70 to Rs6.35 per liter across various petroleum products.

Sources suggested that petrol prices might drop by Rs3.70 per liter, while high-speed diesel could see a cut of Rs4.28 per liter. Kerosene oil was estimated to decrease by Rs0.73, and light diesel oil by Rs6.35 per liter.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was expected to submit its pricing summary to the Petroleum Division tomorrow.

The Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Finance would then forward their recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

The revised fuel prices will take effect from Monday, December 1, 2025.