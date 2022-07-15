Fuel prices: Pakistan Railways to cut train fares by 10pc

LAHORE: The Ministry of Railways has decided to reduce train fares by 5 to 10 percent following the reduction in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Railways Minister Saaf Rafique has directed the administration to reduce train fares after the government slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs18.50 per litre and diesel by Rs40.54 per litre respectively.

A meeting to revise and notify the train fares will be conducted soon under the chairmanship of Secretary Railways Zafar Ranjha. Sources told ARY News that fares of freight and parcel trains are also likely to be reduced.

It is pertinent to mention that last month the Ministry of Railways doubled the train fares. The Railway Department had increased the fares of all passenger trains by 15 per cent and freight trains by 25 per cent.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

Addressing the nation, the prime minister announced that the price of petrol was being cut by Rs18.50 per litre and diesel by Rs40.54 per litre. The new price of petrol will be Rs230.24 per litre while diesel will be available at Rs236 per litre.

