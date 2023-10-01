Transporters continue to charge higher fares despite reduction in fuel prices

RAWALPINDI: Despite the reduction in fuel prices, the transporters in Rawalpindi are continuing to charge higher fares, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Rawalpindi district administration and the transport authority have failed to control the inflated fares in the area.

As per details, the fare from Rawalpindi to Lahore is between Rs2,700 to 3,000. For Rawalpindi to Karachi, fare between Rs 6,700 to 7,000 is being charged.

The fare from Rawalpindi to Multan is between Rs2,900 to 3,000. The masses have said the transporters used to jack up fares soon after the increase in fuel prices but now when the fuel prices have been lowered, they are unwilling to slash their fare rates.

They have demanded that the authorities take action on the matter.

On Saturday night, petrol price came down by Rs 8 per litre in Pakistan after a two-month hike and set at Rs 323.38 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the rate of petrol was reduced to Rs 323.38 per litre with a decline of Rs 8 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) dropped by Rs11 per litre to Rs318.18 whereas Kerosene oil prices reduced by Rs 7.53 per litre to Rs 237.28.