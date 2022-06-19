Fuel quota cut: KP govt fixes petrol limit for ministers, bureaucrats

PESHAWAR: After a 35% fuel quota cut, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has fixed the petrol limit for ministers and bureaucrats, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The provincial ministers and special assistants will now get 390 litres of petrol instead of 600 litres, whereas, the limit of 146 litres of petrol is fixed for the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, home secretary, finance secretary and Inspector General (IG).

The administrative secretaries, commissioner and deputy inspector generals (DIGs) will now get 130 litres of petrol instead of 200 litres, 98 instead of 150 litres will be given to the chairman of the Public Service Commission, 104 instead of 160 litres to deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant deputy commissioners (ADCs), 85 litres to deputy secretary and SEs, 228 instead of 350 litres to assistant commissioners of Malakand and Hazara Divisions, 715 instead of 1,100 litres for KP House – Islamabad.

READ: PUNJAB CANCELLED FUEL QUOTA OF GOVT OFFICERS: ATA TARAR

On June 3, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had announced a 35 per cent cut in fuel quota for government employees in the province following an unprecedented hike in petrol prices by Rs60 in a week.

The announcement from Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had come after netizens including federal minister Faisal Subzwari, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and others demanded a cut in salaries and fuel quota for government employees after Rs60 increase in petroleum prices.

عوامی مفاد اور خزانے پر بوجھ کم کرنے کیلئے

سرکاری اداروں میں پٹرولیم مصنوعات کے اخراجات پر 35 فیصد کٹ کا اعلان ۔عوام کا پیسہ صرف عوام پر خرچ کرنے کیلئے مزید اقدامات کرینگےقائد عمران خان کی قیادت میں عوام کو امپورٹڈ حکومت کے ظالمانہ اقدامات کے نقصان سے بچانے کیلئے متحرک ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/NRVFhJDe6a — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) June 3, 2022

Before KP CM, Sindh CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had also approved a 40 per cent cut in fuel quota approved for him, provincial ministers and provincial government officials in order to share the burden of masses who have been hit hard by the incumbent federal government following a Rs60 per litre hike in fuel prices in a week.

Comments