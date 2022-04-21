Fuel shortage: Foreign airlines asked to bring additional supplies

KARACHI: Amid disruption in supply of fuel from oil refineries to nation-wide airports, the foreign airlines have been directed to bring additional fuel supplies while coming to Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, on the directives of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the oil agencies and contractors have conveyed it to the foreign airlines.

The message said that the supply chain of jet fuel remains affected owing to disruption in supply of crude oil. “The oil refineries are taking measures to address the issue,” it read.

It is pertinent to mention here that newly appointed Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the petroleum division submitted a summary for reimbursement of price differential claims (PDCs) of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries.

The price differential is to be paid to the oil marketing companies and refineries by the government as a subsidy in the wake of the government’s decision to keep the petroleum products’ prices stable.

The ECC approved a supplementary grant of Rs68.74 billion for disbursement of PDC for the month of April 2022 and to meet the shortfall for the month of March, 2022.

The meeting was informed that due to continuously rising trend of oil prices in the international market, the quantum of the subsidy for the month of April, 2022 has been higher than March, 2022.

Moreover, the previous government did not consider the PDCs for the 1st fortnight of April, 2022, due to which the present government had to bear the burden of higher quantum of subsidy as PDCs of the OMCs, a statement issued following the ECC meeting read.

Comments