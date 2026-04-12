Fuel subsidy scheme for commercial vehicles

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch the Ehsaas Fuel Support Scheme for commercial vehicles.

Following a sharp rise in petroleum prices in the wake of tensions involving Iran, both federal and provincial governments have been introducing fuel relief packages ranging from motorcyclists to public transport operators.

Under the new initiative, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will provide monthly subsidies on petrol and diesel to owners of commercial vehicles, according to the provincial Transport Department.

Bus operators will receive up to Rs100,000 per month, while larger vehicles will be given Rs80,000 and trucks Rs70,000 in fuel subsidies.

In addition, minibuses will receive Rs40,000 and vans Rs35,000 per month.

The Transport Department further stated that the application process for the scheme will be بالكامل digitised, ensuring ease and transparency for applicants.