Fugitive in murder case reaches PS to get character certificate

RAWALPINDI: A fugitive in a murder case was caught in a dramatic way when he reached the police station to get a character certificate in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported. 

Ahmed Khan, an accused, who was declared fugitive by Attock police in 2011 reached Liaquat Bagh police station to get a character certificate.

The police after founding him fugitive in a murder case arrested him. Ahmed Khan is accused of killing a citizen in Punjab’s Attock in 2011 over a property dispute.

From 2011, he remained an absconder but the need for a character certificate from the police ended up in his arrest in a dramatic way.

The Rawalpindi police, the accused would be handed over to the Attock police after completion of legal formalities.

