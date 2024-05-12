Fugitive wanted for 10 years arrested in Malaysia

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol on Sunday claimed to have arrested a fugitive, wanted in a murder case for the past 10 years, from Malaysia, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that the alleged murderer, named Tauqeer, went into hiding in Malaysia after killing a man in Punjab’s Gujranwala back in 2014.

The FIA Interpol transported the arrested criminal from Malaysia to Lahore International Airport where the relevant police officials took over the criminal for the legal formalities.

Earlier, Interpol Pakistan had issued a red notice for the arrest of the culprit.

The arrest of the criminal was made possible by the close coordination of Interpol Islamabad with the Pakistan High Commission Malaysia and FIA Immigration Lahore.

Earlier in the day, the FIA Kohat Zone conducted a major operation by arresting two alleged accused involved in illegal currency business – Hawala and Hundi and recovered Rs. 7.49 million.

Giving details about the operation conducted by FIA Kohat Zone officials, the spokesman said that they had recovered Rs7.49 million from the pick-up in the raid operation. He said that the amount exported was derived from the business of the Hawala and Hundi.

He said that the alleged accused identified as Syed Amin and Shams al-Qamar were detained in the raid. The accused has been arrested and an investigation has started, he added.