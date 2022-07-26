Full court plea: PML-N decides to protest against SC’s ruling

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to stage protest against Supreme Court’s refusal to constitute a full court to hear the plea on Punjab chief minister’s (CM) election, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the PML-N has decided to protest following the apex court’s refusal to constitute a full court to hear the plea against the Punjab chief minister’s election.

Sources told ARY News that a protest rally will be held from Rawalpindi to National Press Club in Islamabad. The party leadership has started contacting the workers and supporters in this regard, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court rejected the government’s petition for the formation of a full court bench to hear the case of the Punjab chief minister’s (CM) election.

Read More: FULL BENCH PLEA: COALITION GOVT ANNOUNCES TO BOYCOTT SC PROCEEDINGS

A three-member apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the plea filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi challenging Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s ruling in CM Punjab election.

Pervaiz Elahi secured 186 votes against 179 votes of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz. However, Mazari had dismissed PML-Q’s 10 votes after party head Chaudhry Shujaat asked them to vote in favour of incumbent chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In its order, the Supreme Court said that the lawyers presented their arguments on merits and formation of full court bench. “The legal question is whether the party head can give direction to its members,” it remarked.

Comments