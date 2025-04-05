Full-match Urdu commentary announced for PSL 10

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced full-match Urdu commentary for the upcoming Pakistan Super League X (PSL-10), set to be kicked-off from April 11.

The PSL-10 will be taken place from April 11 to May 18 across four cities—Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

“Fans can now choose to tune into live broadcasts in Urdu, allowing them to experience the action and excitement of the league matches in Pakistan’s national language. This step is set to deepen engagement with millions of cricket fans and enhance their experience, the PCB said in a statement.

The introduction of Urdu commentary for all matches is expected to deepen engagement with millions of cricket fans and enhance their overall experience.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed his excitement about this ‘landmark’ moment, stating, “This is a landmark moment for the PSL and its ever-growing fanbase. Cricket is a unifying force in Pakistan, and by offering commentary in Urdu for a full game, we are bringing the excitement and energy of the PSL closer to the hearts of fans in every corner of the country.”

Naseer further added, “The introduction of the separate Urdu commentary feed is something that has been eagerly anticipated, and we are excited to deliver it. This move not only strengthens our connection with the community but also ensures that the excitement of PSL is more accessible to a wider audience.”

The broadcast details, including commentary panels for both English and Urdu, will be shared in due course.