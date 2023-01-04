Funeral prayers for martyred CTD officers offered

LAHORE: The funeral prayers of two officers of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who were gunned down in a targeted attack in Khanewal, were offered on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the funeral prayers of CTD Director Naveed Sadiq Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas were offered in Multan, Khanewal, and Lahore, and was attended by civil and military officials as well as family members.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligences (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum and senior military officers attended the funeral prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that two officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Khanewal city of Punjab province.

The incident took place at a hotel in Khanewal city, wherein unidentified assailants opened fire at two officers, killing them on the spot.

In a statement, Additional Inspector-General of Police (AIGP) Shahzad Sultan vowed to arrest the suspect involved in the killings. “The facts will be brought out by investigating the matter”, the Additional IG added.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi sought a report from the Punjab Inspector-General. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the attack was condemnable, also seeking reports from the IG as well as the chief secretary.

Comments