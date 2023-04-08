Funeral prayers of two martyred soldiers offered

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul Shaheed and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Khyber district, were offered in South Waziristan with full military honours, ARY News reported.

Corps Commander Peshawar and military and civilian officials attended the funeral prayer of the martyred military soldiers.

The remains of the martyrs will be moved to their native areas for religious rituals, and the martyrs will be buried with full military honours.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs,” the ISPR said.

Earlier in the day, at least two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyred and four others sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber District.

According to military’s media wing, a vehicle of security forces was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the general area of Bara of KP’s Khyber District.

In the explosion, Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul, a 37-year-old resident of Lower Dir, and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud, a 34-year-old resident of South Waziristan, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR further said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

