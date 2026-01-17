Fourteen funeralgoers die as truck falls into canal in Sargodha

SARGODHA: At least 14 people, including five women, six children, and three men, were killed, while nine others were injured early Saturday morning when a mini Mazda truck plunged into a canal in Sargodha district due to dense fog.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred at Galapur Bangla Bridge when the driver lost control of the vehicle amid poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

The truck veered off the bridge and fell into the canal, killing 14 passengers on the spot. Rescue officials said the canal was dry, and several victims died after being crushed under the vehicle.

The truck was carrying 23 passengers, who were travelling from Islamabad to Faisalabad to attend a funeral, rescue authorities confirmed.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the incident. Rescue teams and local authorities rushed to the scene and launched rescue and recovery operations. The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Kot Momin Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment and legal formalities.

Meanwhile, at least nine people were killed and several others injured on Saturday when a passenger bus overturned on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Coastal Highway Aslam Bangulzai, the bus was travelling from Karachi to Jiwani when it met with the accident near the Hudd area. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, causing it to overturn.

SP Bangulzai said that the rescue operation is being carried out with the assistance of the security forces and Rescue 1122. The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Ormara Hospital.